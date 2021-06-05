Georgian PM, IMF mission chief discuss gov’t steps to curb Covid-19

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has discussed the Covid-19 situation with the area mission chief of the International Monetary Fund James John during an online meeting earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

It was noted during the meeting that the Government of Georgia has effectively managed the epidemic situation aimed to quickly recover the economy, PM’s press office has reported, adding that the coronavirus restrictions are being gradually eased, while the vaccination process is ‘progressing steadily’.

The importance of ‘active and consistent measures’ taken by the Government of Georgia aimed to address the crisis caused by the pandemic have also been mentioned together with the ‘unprecedented high economic growth indicator’, which reached 44.8% in April 2021.

"Successfully completed program of the IMF was referred to at the meeting as having a positive impact on the economy of the country and reform agenda in the opinion of the Prime Minister of Georgia”, the statement reads.

It further notes that the key directions of a 10-year development plan initiated by PM Garibashvili were also discussed during the meeting.

The IMF mission Chief has meanwhile pledged readiness to support the government efforts aimed at the stimulation of the economy and quick recovery of the sectors that were hard-hit by the pandemic.