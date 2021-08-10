Georgia reaches alarming heights for latest confirmed COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia ranks second in the world for the average daily number of confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past two weeks per 100,000 people, and in the number of deaths - fifth, Trend reports citing the New York Times.

According to the publication, the average daily rate of new infections in Georgia is 3,758, and deaths - 36.

Georgia is now at the peak of the fourth wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours 5,697 new cases of the disease and 54 deaths from the consequences of COVID-19 have been identified in the country. These are record numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

On August 9, the authorities announced new restrictions. Since August 10, it has again become mandatory in the country to wear masks not only indoors, but also in open spaces where more than five people gather.

The number of citizens who received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine reached 664,997 by August 7, which is more than 17.8 percent of the total population of Georgia. Both doses were received by 204,234 citizens, which is 5.3 percent of the population.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356