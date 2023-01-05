Georgian Government Administration Head to lead commission for Anti-Corruption Bureau chief selection

Revaz Javelidze, the Head of Georgian Government Administration, was on Thursday elected as Chair of the commission tasked with selecting the head of the recently set up Anti-Corruption Bureau, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Government press office said Javelidze would lead the commission that held its first session - led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili - earlier during the day. The commission has been tasked with overseeing the competition for the position following the open call announced last month.

The newly formed Bureau will be designated to promote combating corruption, supervise the implementation of the Government's general policy and national strategy against it, and coordinate activities of relevant bodies, organisations and officials.

Its formation was proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party last year, as part of efforts to fulfil the European Union’s conditions for granting the country the membership candidate status.

Along with Javelidze, the commission includes Mikheil Sarjveladze, the Chairman of the Human Rights Protection and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament, Giorgi Mikautadze, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Georgia, Bakur Abuladze, the Deputy Prosecutor General, Tamar Gvaramadze, the Acting Public Defender and Aleksandre Kevkhishvili, a representative of Transparency International Georgia.

The commission will present between two and five candidates for the position, with the PM appointing the new Bureau Chair for a term of six years.