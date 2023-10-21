Georgian Airways suspends flights to Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Georgian Airways will suspend its flights to Tel Aviv from October 22, the Georgian Embassy in Israel says, Trend reports.

It is reported that Israeli airlines Israir Airlines, Arkia Airline and El Al Israel Airline will continue to operate flights to Georgia.

The reason for the termination of Georgian Airways flights to Tel Aviv is the requirements of international insurance companies. Instead, the company is launching an additional Larnaca-Tbilisi flight intended for transit passengers from Israel.

It is reported that over the past three days there has been a decline in demand, and planes flying from Israel to Georgia are not completely full.