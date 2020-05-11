Three U.N. peacekeepers killed in roadside bomb in northern Mali
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four severely wounded after a routine patrol hit improvised explosive devices in the northern Mali region of Aguelhok, the United Nations said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We will combine all efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these terrorist acts so that they can answer for their crimes,” Mahamat Saleh Annadif, U.N. mission chief in Mali, said in a statement.
