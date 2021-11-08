Lebanon keen to establish "best ties" with Saudi Arabia: president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon is keen to establish the "best ties" with brotherly Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aoun's remarks came during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Arab League (AL) Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki.

Aoun insisted that the diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia must be addressed "through a sincere dialogue based on the foundations of Arab brotherhood, cooperation and coordination between the institutions of the two brotherly countries, given their historical relations which have always been and will remain beneficial for the two peoples."

Aoun emphasized the importance of differentiating between stances declared by the Lebanese state and those expressed by individuals or parties, assuring that Lebanon has a democratic system that guarantees freedom of opinion.

The Lebanese president also welcomed any initiative by the AL to restore historical relations between the two countries, noting that "Lebanon wishes the kingdom nothing but goodness, progress and prosperity, considering that a frank dialogue is essential to bring views closer and heal any rift."

For his part, Zaki said he is visiting Lebanon to understand the situation from Lebanese officials and explore the possibility of finding a solution to the diplomatic row between the two countries.

"Our objective is to preserve the interests of both Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and reach a solution to this situation," he said.

Zaki, who arrived in Lebanon earlier in the day, also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and House Speaker Nabih Berri.

Lebanon's relations with Saudi Arabia deteriorated recently over comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticizing Saudi Arabia's moves in Yemen