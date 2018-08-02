Arab aoalition's airstrike on hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah kills 42 - reports

2 August 2018 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Arab coalition carried out an airstrike on a hospital in the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah, killing 42 people, Al Masirah reported on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

According to the pro-Houthi Al Masirah broadcaster, more than 20 bodies of victims were transported to a military hospital.

A spokesperson for the Houthi Healthcare Ministry said that the airstrike targeted ambulance cars at the entrance of the hospital.

"The airstrikes were carried out on ambulance cars at the entrance to the Al Thawra hospital. All the victims were civilians," the spokesperson told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

The Al Thawra hospital reportedly called on local residents to help those injured by donating blood.

On June 13, the Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, launched an offensive to seize the port of Hodeidah from the Shia Houthi rebels. The operation continues despite the UN warnings of a possible humanitarian catastrophe.

Last week, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths held talks with the Houthis in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, but failed to persuade the rebels to withdraw from al Hodeidah.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran welcomes plans to halt war in Yemen
Politics 18 July 01:03
Over 35,000 Yemeni families flee war-torn Hodeidah: UN
Arab World 16 July 23:05
Saudi-led coalition storms Yemen's Hodeidah airport compound
Arab World 19 June 10:17
Arab alliance close to capturing Hodeidah airport, Yemen military says
Arab World 16 June 14:44
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 15 June 02:36
U.N. Yemen envoy 'extremely concerned' by military escalation
Arab World 13 June 17:28
Latest
China, Singapore vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
China 00:09
Fahri Kasirga appointed chief adviser to Turkish president
Turkey 2 August 23:49
27 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Arab World 2 August 22:30
Main events of July 2018 in Turkey
Commentary 2 August 21:56
Apple hits $1 trillion mark, boosts Nasdaq and S&P
Other News 2 August 21:53
Gas leak at Bosnian hydropower plant kills three, injures four
Europe 2 August 21:30
Iran to unveil new package to stop rial collapse
Business 2 August 21:12
Uzbek-Korean company to supply equipment via tender
Tenders 2 August 20:51
Ukraine’s brands to greatly expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 August 20:48