Qatar reports 534 new COVID-19 cases, 174,762 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 534 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 174,762, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 349 more people recovered, bringing the overall recoveries to 161,111, while the fatalities increased by one to 275, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,679,713 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 637,461.