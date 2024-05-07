Azerbaijan imposes fines for non-compliance with rules of behavior during emergency regime of social character - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law “On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, within two months the Cabinet of Ministers shall prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on officials authorized to draw up protocols on cases of administrative offenses stipulated by Article 517-3 of the Code of Administrative Offences and solve other issues arising from the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1116-VIQD “On Amendments to the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Administrative Offenses” dated March 29, 2024.

Moreover, the head of state signed the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The document stipulates that new fines will be introduced for non-compliance with the rules of behavior during the introduction of the regime of the emergency environment of social character.

Under the law, for non-compliance with the rules of behavior during the introduction of an emergency regime of a social nature, individuals will be fined from 100 manat ($58.8) to 200 manat ($117.6), officials from 300 manat ($176.4) to 600 manat ($352.9), or administrative arrest for up to one month will be applied according to the circumstances of the case, taking into account the personality of the offender. Legal entities will be fined from 1000 manat ($588.2) to 1500 manat ($882.3).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel