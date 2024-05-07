Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree on the application of the law “On Amendments to the Law on State Procurement” and “On Approval of the Procedure for Centralized Procurement of Food Products by State Enterprises and Organizations (Departments) at the Expense of State Budget Funds”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, part 2 of the above document was abolished.

To note, this part contained the approval of the "Procedure for procurement of food products by state enterprises and organizations (departments) in a centralized manner at the expense of the state budget".

