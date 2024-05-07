Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement - decree

Politics Materials 7 May 2024 19:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan amends law on state procurement - decree

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree on the application of the law “On Amendments to the Law on State Procurement” and “On Approval of the Procedure for Centralized Procurement of Food Products by State Enterprises and Organizations (Departments) at the Expense of State Budget Funds”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, part 2 of the above document was abolished.

To note, this part contained the approval of the "Procedure for procurement of food products by state enterprises and organizations (departments) in a centralized manner at the expense of the state budget".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more