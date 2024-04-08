Egypt to increase number of humanitarian aid trucks for Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Egyptian authorities will increase the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing to 300 per day, the head of the state information service of Egypt Diya Rashwan said, Trend reports.

"Egypt plans to increase the number of humanitarian aid vehicles for Gaza to more than 300," he said.

Rashwan also noted that since October last year, 66,759 foreign citizens and dual citizens have entered Egypt from the Palestinian enclave, and 3,764 victims have been transferred from Gaza to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.