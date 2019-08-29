EU will protect people, firms, Irish peace in all Brexit cases: Barnier

29 August 2019 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the bloc would protect its citizens, businesses and peace in Ireland “in all circumstances”, reports Trend with reference to Reuters.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 Oct. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility,” he said on Twitter.

