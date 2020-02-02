Poland evacuates citizens from virus-stricken Hubei Province

2 February 2020 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Poland has evacuated its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province in connection with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“Due to the epidemiological situation in the Chinese province of Hubei, it has been decided to evacuate citizens of the Republic of Poland. Thanks to cooperation with our European partners, Poles are currently on their way to France, from where they will be taken by special military aircraft of the Polish Armed Forces to Wroclaw", Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook page.

The prime minister said that none of the evacuees are suspected of having the coronavirus but will nonetheless undergo tests upon arriving in the country.
Most governments began evacuating their citizens from Hubei Province in late January. Many are currently quarantined in their own countries and being monitored for signs of infection.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 304 people in China and infected 14,411. Another death was reported on Saturday in the Philippines where a 44-year-old male resident of Wuhan died.

The World Health Organisation earlier this week announced an international public health emergency to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 08:12
China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294
China 04:03
Russia to evacuate citizens from China as virus toll rises
Russia 1 February 23:01
The plane that evacuated the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey from China landed in Ankara
Society 1 February 22:59
Foreign Ministry: Health condition of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from China - satisfactory
Politics 1 February 17:53
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to chairman of People's Republic of China
Politics 1 February 16:53
Latest
Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police
US 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.1 - Feb.2
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Other News 08:56
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 08:12
Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels
Other News 07:26
Australia's capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings
Other News 06:43
At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead
Other News 05:57
Second migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S.
US 04:52
China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294
China 04:03