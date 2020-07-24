UK retail sales jump by nearly 14% in June
British retail sales grew more strongly than expected in June when non-essential stores in England were allowed to reopen to the public in the middle of the month, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Retail sales in June grew by 13.9% from May, above the average 8% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Compared with June last year, sales were down 1.6%.
