UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000 as another 27,052 confirmed

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surpassed 2,000,000 as another 27,052 new cases were confirmed, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Britain now stands at 2,004,219, the data showed.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 534 to 67,075, according to the figures.

The figures were revealed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new Tier Four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain.