UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000 as another 27,052 confirmed

Europe 20 December 2020 01:11 (UTC+04:00)
UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000 as another 27,052 confirmed

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surpassed 2,000,000 as another 27,052 new cases were confirmed, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Britain now stands at 2,004,219, the data showed.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 534 to 67,075, according to the figures.

The figures were revealed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new Tier Four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kakhetian Traditional Winery decides to place bonds on Georgian Stock Exchange
Kakhetian Traditional Winery decides to place bonds on Georgian Stock Exchange
Georgian subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts reveals revenue data
Georgian subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts reveals revenue data
Geostat reveals import volume of sunflower seeds, sunflower oil to Georgia
Geostat reveals import volume of sunflower seeds, sunflower oil to Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000 as another 27,052 confirmed Europe 01:11
Factory blast kills 3 in northeast China Other News 00:36
Mines to be put into operation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 00:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 19 December 23:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 20 Oil&Gas 19 December 23:59
Azerbaijan strengthening security measures in liberated Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 19 December 23:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy spare parts for gas piston engine via tender Tenders 19 December 23:44
UK PM announces new tighter COVID restrictions for London, parts of England Europe 19 December 23:44
Extraction work on Iran's South Azadegan field continues Oil&Gas 19 December 23:14
Turkey's COVID-19 cases hit 2 million mark as outbreak slows down Turkey 19 December 23:00
Tourism Agency films video about picturesque places of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Tourism 19 December 22:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 19 December 22:17
Kakhetian Traditional Winery decides to place bonds on Georgian Stock Exchange Business 19 December 21:31
Restrictions on tomatoes, peppers import from Uzbekistan to Russia partially lifted Business 19 December 21:06
Kazakhstan boosts gold production volumes over 11M2020 Business 19 December 21:00
Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Russian side Politics 19 December 20:50
Turkey’s locally made COVID-19 vaccines move to next stage Turkey 19 December 20:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 19 December 20:40
Pipelines of Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 19 December 20:20
Afghan delegation to visit Azerbaijan Politics 19 December 20:19
Exports of Iran's steel products decreases Business 19 December 20:17
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly Europe 19 December 19:43
Weekly overview of developments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 19 December 19:30
Georgian subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts reveals revenue data Business 19 December 19:20
French presidency says Macron's condition "stable" after COVID-19 infection Europe 19 December 18:40
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges Turkey 19 December 18:26
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice opens tender to attract agricultural services Tenders 19 December 18:01
Azerbaijan records sharp decline in inflow of foreign tourists Tourism 19 December 17:14
Second border customs between Iran and Pakistan launched to operate Business 19 December 17:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 19 December 16:44
Uzbekistan reveals info on investors for tender to build solar photovoltaic plants Oil&Gas 19 December 16:36
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Society 19 December 16:35
Geostat reveals import volume of sunflower seeds, sunflower oil to Georgia Business 19 December 16:14
Russian humanitarian cargo delivered to Karabakh (PHOTOS) Politics 19 December 15:53
Azerbaijan issues video footage from liberated Aghdam district's Ahmadavar village Politics 19 December 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 4,210 recoveries Society 19 December 15:51
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 19 December 15:40
Apple says no new business for supplier Wistron after India plant violence US 19 December 15:17
Photo of Armenia's missile attack on Barda in US Time Magazine's top 100 photos Politics 19 December 15:04
Not many schools have 100% graduate enrollment rates, but Merrick Preparatory School is exception Society 19 December 15:02
Georgian home appliance market to shrink in 2021-2022 Business 19 December 14:48
Turkish freight train exporting goods via Azerbaijan reaches its final destination Transport 19 December 14:29
Iran's 'imports for exports' policy useful, yet needs more work - Chamber of Commerce Business 19 December 14:29
Uzbekistan, Pakistan in talks over building Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway route Transport 19 December 14:27
Armenia deceived not only us, but also international mediators - President of Azerbaijan Politics 19 December 14:13
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:12
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:09
Armenian leadership did everything to disrupt process of negotiations - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:07
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:05
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:04
We did not and do not have any plans to invade territory of Armenian state - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:03
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:02
Work under way to create Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam district - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 14:01
MFA talks Belgian parliament's unfounded resolution against Azerbaijan Politics 19 December 14:00
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 13:59
New ferry service between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia may be opened Transport 19 December 13:56
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company implements new projects Oil&Gas 19 December 13:33
Azerbaijan invited doctors from Italy, China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 13:28
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev Politics 19 December 13:26
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 19 December 13:25
Georgia reports 2,904 new coronavirus cases Georgia 19 December 13:21
Freedom Gazette: World remained neutral in face of latest Armenian aggression Politics 19 December 13:16
Azerbaijan shows liberated Minbashyly village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 19 December 13:13
OPEC+ supply to remain constrained in 2021, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 19 December 12:46
Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 19 December 12:22
Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific Other News 19 December 12:13
Exports of Turkish-made jewelry to Azerbaijani markets plummet Economy 19 December 12:05
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia drops Business 19 December 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 19 December 11:37
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP Other News 19 December 11:31
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows Other News 19 December 11:23
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 19 December 11:22
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 19 December 11:20
Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement Nuclear Program 19 December 11:09
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data ICT 19 December 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 19 December 10:52
Azerbaijan releases eleven-month rail freight data Transport 19 December 10:43
Azerbaijan presents footage from liberated Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 19 December 10:42
Steel export of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company declines Business 19 December 10:41
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down ICT 19 December 10:31
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles Business 19 December 10:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Other News 19 December 10:26
Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights Society 19 December 10:16
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 19 December 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 19 December 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 19 December 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 19 December 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 19 December 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 19 December 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 19 December 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 19 December 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 19 December 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 19 December 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 19 December 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 19 December 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 19 December 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 19 December 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 19 December 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 19 December 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 19 December 04:08
All news