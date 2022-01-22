Italy's Berlusconi decides against running for president
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has decided against running for president of the republic, a source from his Forza Italia party told Reuters on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A meeting between the Italian centre-right parties ahead of the parliamentary vote, which will begin on Jan. 24, was still ongoing.
