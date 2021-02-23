First Tesla cars due in Israel on Saturday

The first consignment of Tesla cars will mdock at Ashdod Port and start being unloaded on February 27, sources have informed Globes, Trend reports.

The cars are aboard the Grimaldi Group vehicles carrier vessel the Grand Mediterraneo, which brings cars to Israel on a regular basis.

The cars are currently being shipped from the US and are set to arrive in Portugal where they will be reloaded onto the Grand Mediterraneo, which will set sail for Israel via several ports on the way. Sources in the logistics sector say that 70 Tesla cars will arrive in the first consignment and a further 50 cars will reach Israel in a second consignment in March.

Most of the cars are the Tesla model 3 and all of them have been ordered in advance by Israeli customers with new cars fully booked through to June. Some of the first consignment has been bought by Israeli car trading and leasing companies on the assumption that there will be major demand to lease or buy them. It is still not known what logistics arrangements have been put in place in Israel where the cars can be prepared for delivery.

No comment on this report has been received from Tesla Israel.