Armed group from Gaza seizes police station in Israel's Sderot (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. An armed group that infiltrated Israeli territories from the Gaza Strip seized a police station in Sderot city, the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) said, Trend reports.

According to the IPBC, the Israeli army engaged in combat with the armed groups. Injuries have been reported. The Israeli army blocked the roads at the entrance to Sderot.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the area around the Gaza Strip, within a radius of 80 kilometers, a military zone. Four separate armed groups from Gaza entered surrounding Israeli communities.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.