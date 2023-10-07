Hamas declares war against Israel - defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Hamas has declared war against Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in response to today's widespread rocket attacks on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the armed forces of his country have initiated military actions.

Israel has declared the start of an anti-terrorist operation called "Swords of Iron" in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, commenting on the situation on his page on X (Twitter) acknowledged that his country is going through difficult times.

The Israeli leader expressed full support for his people and the army.

"I support the Israeli army, its commanders, soldiers, and all security services," he added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.