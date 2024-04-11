Israel eliminates one of the Hamas members responsible for financing organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A member of the Palestinian Hamas movement responsible for financing the military wing of the organization in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip has been eliminated, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to information, as a result of a joint operation between the IDF and the Shin Bet (General Security Service), Nasser Yaqub Jabber Nasser has been eliminated.

"As part of his activities with Hamas's military wing, he financed much of Hamas' military operations in Rafah," the statement says.

The press service noted that in December last year, a liquidated member of the movement donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas to finance military operations.