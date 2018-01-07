Two Cargo vessels collide off Chinese coast leaving dozens missing - reports

7 January 2018 08:40 (UTC+04:00)

At least 32 people missing after Panama's oil tanker and Hong Kong's cargo ship collided off Chinese eastern coast, Sputnik reported referring Xinhua news agency.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred on Saturday night. However the agency has not specified where exactly the collision took place.

One of the freight ships is a Panama-registered oil tanker that reportedly caught fire amid collision. The Hong Kong's cargo vessel reportedly did not suffer sufficient damage.

According to Xinhua reports, the 32 missing crew members from Panama's tanker include 30 Iranians and two citizen of Bangladesh. The sailors of Hong Kong's freighter were allegedly rescued.

