3 armed insurgents gunned down in clash with military in Pakistan

27 May 2019 01:08 (UTC+04:00)

Three armed insurgents were killed and 10 others injured in a clash with Pakistani army in the country's northwest tribal town of North Waziristan on Sunday, an army statement said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A group lead by a local insurgent group assaulted an army check post, attempting to exert pressure for release of a suspected terrorists' facilitator arrested the other day, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing said in the statement.

"Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. Due to firing of the group 5 Army soldiers got injured."

The injured people were shifted to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

One of the insurgent leaders have been arrested with eight other assailants while another fled the scene after inciting the crowd, the statement added.

