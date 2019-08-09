Torrential rains cause flooding, evacuations in southern India

9 August 2019 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Torrential monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala caused a major landslide and flooding that has cut off some areas, forcing the evacuation of more than 22,000 people, authorities said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Flooding also forced authorities to halt all operations from the Cochin International Airport, the busiest airport in Kerala. The airport, located along the banks of the Periyar river, would be shut until at least 1500 IST (0930 GMT) on Sunday, officials said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter the landslide in the hilly district of Munnar was major. He said authorities were exploring all possible rescue methods.

“All arrangements have been put in place to deal with the disaster,” Vijayan said.

Indian media reported that at least two people were killed in the landslide, at least 70 houses were destroyed and that dozens more were still feared trapped. There were also reports that at least 20 people were killed due to the rains in Kerala in the past two days.

Kerala was hit by devastating floods last August that killed more than 200 people and affected more than 5 million. Those floods, dubbed the worst to hit the state in nearly a century, caused billions of dollars of damage to fields, homes and other infrastructure.

Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year but they also deliver more than 70% of India’s rainfall and are crucial for farm output and economic growth.

Heavy rains have also caused flooding and devastation in the western states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka this week.

According to officials, at least 35 people were killed in the three states this week due to the rains and more than 200,000 have been evacuated.

Hundreds of villages and a few towns in the affected areas of Maharashtra do not have electricity and drinking water, a state government official said on Friday, and authorities are trying to restore electricity in some areas.

Fuel was also scarce because some districts had been cut off from the rest of the state, the official said.

Schools and colleges in many parts of western and southern India have been shut since Monday and are unlikely to open this week, authorities have said.

Milk and vegetable supplies to India’s financial hub, Mumbai, dropped significantly on Friday because many of the affected districts in Maharashtra that have been cut off are major suppliers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sushma Swaraj, Indian ex-foreign minister and BJP veteran, dies at 67
Other News 7 August 02:03
Iran mainly imports goods from China, UAE, Turkey, India, Germany
Economy 5 August 18:40
Hundreds stuck in India's financial capital Mumbai
Other News 5 August 17:56
India's Kashmir goes dark as phone lines, internet suspended in widening clampdown
Other News 5 August 09:37
Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found
Other News 31 July 09:29
Top Jaish terrorist wanted for killing 6 Indian troops killed in Kashmir
Other News 30 July 22:48
Latest
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019
Oil&Gas 12:01
Huawei says tough to meet No.1 smartphone vendor goal due to U.S. curbs
Other News 11:51
Former head of Kyrgyz presidential administration detained
Kyrgyzstan 11:36
Most important plans for Iran's mining sector revealed
Economy 11:34
Official lari exchange rates on August 9
Economy 11:18
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 11:10
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03
Turkish company building power line from Turkmenistan to South Asia
Economy 10:59