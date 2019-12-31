Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires

31 December 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Thousands swarmed to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and evacuations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Government officials called for Australian military support and assistance from U.S. and Canadian fire crews as authorities confirmed two people had died overnight, taking to 11 the total deaths in wildfires since the beginning of October.

The huge bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres), with new blazes sparked into life almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions in bushland left tinder dry after a three-year drought.

Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns and snapping their power, mobile and internet links.

“This is absolutely one of the worst fire seasons we’ve seen,” Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service, told a briefing in Sydney.

“It’s going to be a very long, difficult dangerous night still ahead. It’s going to be another difficult day again tomorrow.”

Authorities said the main firefront was moving up the coast and warned those in its path to seek shelter close to the beach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Thousands of people trapped in Australian coastal town by huge wildfires
Other News 07:39
Dozens of thousands people evacuated in Australia's Victoria amid bushfires
Other News 30 December 04:58
Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters
Other News 29 December 07:15
Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center
Other News 24 December 10:03
Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia
Other News 21 December 05:57
Australia watchdog warns large fines the norm after Volkswagen case
Other News 20 December 08:07
Latest
Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes
Arab World 13:01
Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases
Business 11:16
CIA devised way to restrict missiles given to allies, researcher says
US 11:00
Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey
Turkey 10:31
Iran produces and repairs nearly 500 railcars, locomotives domestically
Business 10:30
Uzbekistan’s FEZ Navoi to expand exports by reducing costs
Business 10:30
New Year wishes from TREND News Agency
Politics 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times on Dec.30-Dec.31
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Al Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people
World 09:27