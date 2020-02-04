Peru's ex-president Fujimori rushed to hospital

Peru's ex-president Alberto Fujimori was rushed from his prison cell to a hospital with an acute respiratory ailment, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Because Fujimori "also has an underlying (health) problem, which is atrial fibrillation, it calls for a complete evaluation," Aguinaga told Radio Programas del Peru news network.

Fujimori, 81, is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations.

He was admitted to the Peruvian-Japanese Centenary Clinic in the capital Lima's Jesus Maria district, said his doctor.

He was convicted of ordering the slayings of anti-government activists in 1991 and 1992.

In 2017, he was pardoned by then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. The pardon was later overturned by the courts and he returned to prison in early 2019.

