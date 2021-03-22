U.S., Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang
The United States, Canada and Great Britain denounced China on Monday for what they described as Beijing’s “repressive practices” against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang,” the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
