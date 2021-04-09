Indian PM Modi gets second vaccine dose, says vaccine can defeat COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine here at the city's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), giving a message to the people that "vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus".
The Prime Minister also advised the citizens through a Twitter message: "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in." "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today (Thursday). Vaccine is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," Modi tweeted. He also posted a photograph while taking the second jab.
The Prime Minister has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.
