PM: Despite local constraints, India sent doses to 80 countries

India will continue to share its experiences, expertise and also resources with entire humanity in the fight against the pandemic as while we may be used to having ‘plan A’ and ‘plan B’ but there is no Planet B and only Planet Earth, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The PM emphasised that global systems should adapt themselves, in order to address the underlying causes and not just the symptoms, as the world was passing through a watershed moment in human history in the backdrop of the damages caused by Covid-19.