TCS becomes first Indian IT firm to hit $200 m-cap

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) crossed the $200 billion market capitalisation (m-cap) mark on Wednesday becoming the first Indian tech company to hit the said valuation.

As its scrip extended this years' winning streak, TCS's shares clocked a new lifetime high of Rs 3,980 before closing the day at Rs 3,955, a jump of 1.8% over the previous day's close.

The IT services major's shares are up 35% this year in wake of a sharp rally in IT stocks.

Presently, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is the most valuable company with an m-cap of over $205 billion.

TCS, which got listed on the stock exchanges in 2004, has completed 50 years in the business.

TCS's global competitors Accenture and IBM have a market cap of $216 billion and $122 billion, whereas domestic rival Infosys is valued at $99 billion.

The IT major posted a 28.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.