Another event related to Khojaly held at Central Mosque of Indonesia (PHOTO)

Another commemorative event dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy was held at the Buya Hamka Hall of the Al-Azhar Mosque organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC), Indonesian National Youth Council, and OIC Youth Indonesia with the support of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Jakarta, Indonesia. First, prayers were offered for the souls of the martyrs of Karabakh, and balloons were released in their memory.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Ade Jamal, Vice-Rector of the Al-Azhar University of Indonesia, Mr. Tantan Taufiq Lubis, Vice President of the ICYF and Chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Council, spoke about the mass extermination that Armenian armed forces committed in Khojaly in February 1992, Indonesia's support for Azerbaijan's just cause for the liberation of the occupied territories, and noted the importance of raising global awareness about the Khojaly.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Indonesia Mr. Jalal Mirzayev, Chairman of the Interparliamentary Commission of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Mr. Fadli Zon, Chairman of the 1st Commission of the House Mr. Helmi Fasal Zaini, Professor of the Al-Azhar University of Indonesia Mr. Husnan Bey Fanani, Chairman of the International Relations and Cooperation Committee of the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Mr. Bunyan Saptomo spoke about the importance of the “Justice for Khojaly!” campaign and the “Khojaly: Recognize to Reconcile” initiative launched by Amra Begic, Deputy Director of the Srebrenica Memorial Museum in Vienna, that calls on the Armenian leadership to recognize the Khojaly tragedy.

At the end of the event, the chairman of the OIC Youth Indonesia Ms. Astrid Nadya Rizqita made a presentation on the "Justice for Khojaly" campaign and invited everyone to join the online campaign.