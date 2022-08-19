Indian NEP aims to make education accessible to all: Pradhan

Terming the National Education Policy (NEP) a knowledge document, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it aims to make education accessible to everyone.

Speaking at a session by industry body ASSOCHAM here on Thursday, Pradhan said the Centre is looking to increase enrollment of students at the primary level and ensure they continue their education.

“The NEP 2020 is the future of India’s education from primary to higher education levels. It aims at promoting all-round development of an individual. It aims to make education accessible to everyone,” he said.

India has become the epicentre of a knowledge-based economy, he said.

“India’s academic fraternities have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India to become a global leader. The National Education Policy 2020 is a path towards it,” Pradhan said.

“When the pandemic began, India did not produce PPE in bulk. In two years, we became one of the leading PPE exporters in the world,” the minister said, citing an example of the country’s achievements.

Academicians from schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal attended the session and shared their thoughts on the future of India’s education.