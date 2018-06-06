Military capacity of SCO not aimed at confrontation - Putin

The military capacity of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a tremendous force, which aims to ensure the necessary conditions for the comprehensive and multidimensional cooperation between the countries rather than to start a confrontation with someone, Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group.

"We are certainly not to confront other countries, but to provide necessary conditions to guarantee comprehensive and multi-dimensional cooperation between the SCO countries and with non-SCO nations, no matter where these countries are and which continent they belong to. Uniting the strengths of these countries will undoubtedly contribute to our own development and influence the global situation as well. I believe that influence will be positive," Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in the interview.

Putin added that the fact that such powerful states had joined their efforts would be an important factor to influence the world's situation.

The SCO, established in 2001, promotes political, economic and security cooperation among its members — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full-fledged members after the 2017 SCO Astana summit. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners.

Vladimir Putin is set to visit China on June 8-10. During his visit he is expected to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and take part in the summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news