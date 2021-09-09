Death toll in gas explosion in Russia’s Noginsk rises to four people

The death toll in a domestic gas explosion in a residential building in Noginsk near Moscow increased to four people, press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region told TASS, Trend reports.

"In total, 15 injured, 4 dead, presumably including a teenage girl. The fourth victim is a woman," the source said.

According to a source in the emergency services, the fate of the three residents of the house remains unknown.

A gas explosion happened in an apartment on the third floor of a nine-story residential building in Noginsk on Wednesday morning. As a result, part of the outer wall of the building and ceilings from the second to fifth floors collapsed. The epicenter of the explosion was in the apartment of a large family.