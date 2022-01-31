Russian stock market opens with growing indices

The morning session on the Russian stock market started with the growth of the MOEX index by 0.51% on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Thus, as of 07:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index was at the level of 3,506.41 points, and by 07:24 Moscow time, it increased to 3,529.07 points.

The price of April futures for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE exchange grew by 1.3% to $89.67 per barrel. WTI futures rose by 1.35% and to $87.99 per barrel.