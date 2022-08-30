Russia records 37,067 coronavirus infections, 94 fatalities over 24 hours

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia has increased by 37,067 over 24 hours with 94 deaths registered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The number of recorded fatalities was the highest since May 21. A day earlier, the country registered 39,658 infections and 77 deaths, with a total of 19,482,648 infections and 384,254 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

The number of recoveries has increased by 36,729 versus 24,890 the day before, reaching a total of 18,557,580.