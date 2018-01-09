Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors

9 January 2018 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to protest the Assad regime's violations of de-escalation zone borders in Syria's Idlib in recent days, the Turkish foreign ministry said late Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Turkey is asking the envoys to urge the Syrian regime in Damascus to end the border violations, sources said.

Attacks on the moderate opposition by Syria's Bashar Assad's regime forces in Idlib province harm the efforts to reach a political solution, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

