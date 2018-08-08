Turkey to build third nuclear power plant together with China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Construction of the third nuclear power plant in Turkey, which is planned to be built in the Thrace region in the European part of the country, will be implemented jointly with China, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, RIA Novosti reported.

"We want to build the third nuclear power plant in Thrace, this work will be conducted with the Chinese specialists. The exact location has not yet been determined ... we have the highest electricity consumption in Istanbul and the Marmara region, so we consider Thrace as the best place for a nuclear power plant. After engineering studies, we will determine the right place for sure," said Donmez in an interview with A Haber television channel.

He noted that China is one of the countries actively implementing the construction of nuclear power plants.

"In addition, they are quite open in the technology transfer. Therefore, we will build the third nuclear power plant with China," the minister added.

Akkuyu, Turkey's first nuclear power plant, is also the world's first nuclear power plant project implemented under the BOO (build-own-operate) model. Russia will build it, own and operate.

Turkey intends to build another nuclear power plant in Sinop in the north of the country with Japan's participation, in addition to Akkuyu.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news