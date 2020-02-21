Erdogan, Putin reiterate commitment to all agreements on Syria's Idlib

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed late Friday the developments in war-ravaged Idlib town in northwestern Syria, Trend reports Daily Sabah.

In the phone call, the leaders reiterated their willingness to fully implement all agreements regarding measures to defuse tensions in the city.

According to a statement by the Presidency, Erdogan told Putin it is imperative that Assad's government actions and the consequent humanitarian crisis must be stopped in Idlib, and that the Sochi deal must be implemented in full.

According to the statement, developments in Libya were also discussed.