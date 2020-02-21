Erdogan, Putin reiterate commitment to all agreements on Syria's Idlib
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed late Friday the developments in war-ravaged Idlib town in northwestern Syria, Trend reports Daily Sabah.
In the phone call, the leaders reiterated their willingness to fully implement all agreements regarding measures to defuse tensions in the city.
According to a statement by the Presidency, Erdogan told Putin it is imperative that Assad's government actions and the consequent humanitarian crisis must be stopped in Idlib, and that the Sochi deal must be implemented in full.
According to the statement, developments in Libya were also discussed.
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Italy, Azerbaijan respect and support each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Expert: Italy may become one of main markets for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs following President Aliyev’s state visit