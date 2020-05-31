Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Italy decreased by 17.46 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $196.4 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2020, the export of ready-made clothing from Turkey to Kazakhstan dropped by 45.45 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $22.9 million.

In the first four months of 2020, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to world markets dropped by 20.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $4.7 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing amounted to 9.3 percent of the country’s total export.

In April 2020, Turkey exported the ready-made clothing to world markets worth over $575.8 million, which is 61.7 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, the export of Turkish ready-made clothing amounted to 6.4 percent of the country's total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing reached $16.4 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu