Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops

Turkey 31 May 2020 13:30 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Italy decreased by 17.46 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $196.4 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2020, the export of ready-made clothing from Turkey to Kazakhstan dropped by 45.45 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $22.9 million.

In the first four months of 2020, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to world markets dropped by 20.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $4.7 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing amounted to 9.3 percent of the country’s total export.

In April 2020, Turkey exported the ready-made clothing to world markets worth over $575.8 million, which is 61.7 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, the export of Turkish ready-made clothing amounted to 6.4 percent of the country's total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing reached $16.4 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 13:45
Spain to extend lockdown to 21st June Europe 13:42
Kazakhstan eyes restoration of int'l flights Transport 13:42
Azerbaijani NBCO talks expansion of financing, lending opportunities for population Finance 13:37
Canada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures Other News 13:36
Turkish ministry talks on volumes of natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 13:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops Turkey 13:30
Iran's chicken farmers face losses due to currency fluctuations Business 13:29
Penetration rate of Iran's capital market increases Finance 13:29
Cow milk processing volumes double in Kazakhstan Business 13:28
Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections Other News 13:24
Azerbaijani MP protests against “congratulatory letter” of Canadian MP to representative of so-called "regime" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 13:24
Iran looks to tweak 'resident permit' offer for foreign investors Business 13:24
Uzbekistan Railways to commission elevated subway line Transport 13:13
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:04
Review of main articles of Georgia's import from Azerbaijan Business 13:03
Iran reveals volume of loans issued to enterprises in Tehran Province Business 13:03
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:55
Turkey discloses volume of benzoyl peroxide transshipment through its ports Turkey 12:54
Volume of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:53
Volume of cargo transshipment from Iran via Turkish ports announced Turkey 12:53
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, to Russia, UK, UAE Finance 12:50
Subsidiary of French Groupe Atlantic plans to expand its activities in Georgia Business 12:49
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:48
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from new Talimarjon well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:48
Value of chemicals exported from Turkey to Turkmenistan down Turkey 12:47
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan consider proposals to stimulate investment co-op Finance 12:45
Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases Other News 12:44
Georgia's imports of chemicals from Turkey increase Turkey 12:40
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover down in April 2020 Turkey 12:38
Georgia reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:31
Iran sharply decreases time for obtaining business licenses Business 12:29
Uzbekistan reveals data on goods in warehouses Finance 12:28
Transportation of Iranian oil and oil products may increase Oil&Gas 12:22
Turkey sees drop in number of driven vehicles World 12:20
Egyptian hotels reopened with reduced occupancy are nearly full Arab World 12:20
Cargo deliveries from Turkey to Turkmenistan slip Turkey 12:19
Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 revealed Turkey 12:19
Turkey's cement export to Turkmenistan doubles Turkey 12:19
Russia says coronavirus infections pass 400,000 Russia 12:18
Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan launches tender for construction of HPPs Oil&Gas 12:17
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues Construction 12:16
Energy companies of Russia’ Astrakhan region eye closer partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:15
Netherlands boosts import of Kazakh-produced goods Business 12:10
Turkmenistan takes part in CIS discussion on fight against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:10
Kazakhstan receives environment-friendly buses from China Transport 12:07
National Iranian Drilling Company begins drilling new exploration well Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan eliminates some restrictions applied due to COVID-19 Society 11:58
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases sales of petroleum products Oil&Gas 11:56
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss co-op in trade, economic spheres Business 11:45
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 11:45
No cases of COVID-19 infection detected among BHOS employees Society 11:33
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy materials for compressor stations via tender Tenders 11:30
Individuals' deposits value down in Kazakhstan Finance 11:29
BP Petrolleri A.S. reduces liquid fuels’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:29
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 11:26
Lending to economy shrinks in Georgia Finance 11:23
Trade turnover between Iran, Turkey down Business 11:19
Export of grain, legumes from Turkey to Georgia rises Turkey 11:12
Temporary manager for Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance OJSC named Economy 11:09
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 26-28 Oil&Gas 11:00
Rwanda reports its first death from the new coronavirus Other News 10:45
Turkey's energy ministry talks crude oil reserves Oil&Gas 10:38
Turkmenistan sees sharp growth in furniture import from Turkey Turkey 10:27
Kazakhstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 10:26
Uzbekistan reports 41 new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:25
First batch of solar panels manufactured in Georgia shipped to US Oil&Gas 10:15
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque reopens after more than two months Israel 10:11
Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 10:10
Import of Turkish chemical products to Iran plunges by almost half Turkey 10:00
Export of Turkish cars to Turkmenistan sharply increases Turkey 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
France cuts import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 09:56
Turkey's energy ministry talks oil exploration drilling work Oil&Gas 09:48
Galt & Taggart: Electricity consumption down in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:39
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482 Europe 09:25
Thailand reports 4 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:22
Volume of overdue loans down in Georgia Finance 09:19
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased in Khuzestan Province Business 09:15
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 09:01
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 31 Oil&Gas 08:58
Kyrgyzstan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1748 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:55
India records 182,143 COVID-19 cases, 5,164 deaths Other News 08:46
476 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 08:33
Brazil has record new coronavirus cases, surpasses France in deaths Other News 08:13
No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests Other News 07:44
S. Korea reports 27 new virus cases, lowest since start of logistics center-linked outbreak Other News 07:13
U.S. military units put on four-hour standby amid Minnesota unrest US 06:31
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 05:45
Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion US 05:11
Los Angeles declares curfew after four days of protests US 04:27
Trump calls Floyd death 'grave tragedy,' decries violent protests in Florida speech US 03:51
National Guard troops sent to Atlanta; city invokes curfew US 03:25
Crew Dragon in orbit after historic launch US 03:13
Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near protest US 02:39
COVID-19 cases in Israel surpass 17,000 Israel 02:01
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 116,000 World 01:19
Moscow registers 69 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 00:38
All news