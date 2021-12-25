Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister

The total amount in the FX-anchored deposit accounts reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($880 million) as of Dec. 23 morning, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

According to the new scheme introduced on Dec. 21, the Treasury and the Central Bank will reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies.

“There were speculations and manipulations in foreign exchange rates,” Nebati told private broadcaster NTV late on Dec. 23.

“The lira will reach its optimal level,” he added.