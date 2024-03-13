Turkish President to visit Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iraq, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said, Trend reports.

The deputy minister, who is in Baghdad, said that he will have a meeting with his colleague tomorrow.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting with our colleagues at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, we will review relations. We will prepare for the upcoming ministerial meeting and the visit of our president," Yildiz noted.

According to him, Erdogan may visit Iraq before the end of April.