US presidential debate between Trump and Biden on October 15 cancelled

The US Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced late on Friday that another round of presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15 would not be held, Trend reports citing TASS.

Another round of debate between Trump and Biden on October 15 was scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida. The previous round of the nationwide presidential debate between Trump and Biden was held in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.

"On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually," the statement from the CPD reads.

"Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date."

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15 and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the statement continued.

"Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols, the debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee," the statement said adding: "Both candidates have agreed to participate in the October 22 debate."

The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3. Nationwide, American citizens will go to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections will be held.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is being challenged by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden. Trump’s running mate for Vice President is Mike Pence, while Biden’s VP pick is Senator Kamala Harris of California.