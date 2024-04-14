Iranian attack on Israel to ‘unfold over a number of hours’, White House says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Iranian drone attack on Israel is likely to unfold over a number of hours, said NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, Trend reports.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.” the statement reads.

The spokesperson added that President Biden has been clear about the US’ support for Israel’s security.

“The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” the White House said.

