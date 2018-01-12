US urges Italian OSCE Chairmanship to support Minsk Group efforts to find peaceful solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

12 January 2018 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The US has urged the 2018 Italian OSCE Chairmanship to support the Minsk Group efforts to find peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The US mission to the OSCE announced about it in its statement in response to Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano at the OSCE special permanent council meeting in Vienna on Jan.11.

"On the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we encourage you to provide full and unwavering support to your personal representative and his mission in support of the Minsk Group’s efforts to find a peaceful and lasting solution," the statement reads.

The mission added that recent hopeful signs from the 2017 Geneva summit meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan should be taken into the account.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
SOCAR could build up to 2 new filling stations in Georgia in 2018
Oil&Gas 13:44
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank raises 250M manats at auction
Economy news 13:24
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 250M manats at auction
Economy news 13:20
Promo ad of Azerbaijani products gets 50 million views in Russia (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:06
Baku presents logo of ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:03
Azerbaijani exporters get subsidies worth almost 3M manats
Economy news 12:46
SOCAR announces plans on making investments in Georgia in 2018
Oil&Gas 12:31
STAR refinery’s commissioning to allow Petkim save millions
Oil&Gas 12:05
First groups of SPM at BHOS complete course
Society 11:55
Azerbaijani DemirBank's depositors to get compensations in another bank
Economy news 11:51
TAP to strengthen energy security of Italy, entire Europe – managing director
Oil&Gas 11:14
Azerbaijan discusses creating insurance market modernization mechanism
Economy news 11:07
Moody’s expects Petkim's liquidity position to weaken after purchase of STAR stake
Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijani oil prices increase
Oil&Gas 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 12 (UPDATE)
Economy news 09:49
TAP accounts for major part of energy investments in Albania
Oil&Gas 09:38
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 12
Economy news 09:26