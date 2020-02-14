Minister: Azerbaijan renders comprehensive support to cocoon production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Some 643 tons of silkworm cocoons were prepared in 2019, which means an increase of 25 percent, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said.

Karimov made the remark in Baku at the meeting entitled "Cocoon 2020: upcoming challenges", Trend reports on Feb. 14.

The minister stressed that as a result of the ongoing long-term measures, the agricultural sector is actively developing.

"The state renders tremendous support to the sector,” Karimov said. “Agrarian reforms are aimed at the further development of agriculture. The high growth rates were observed in agriculture as in all other sectors in 2019.”

“The agricultural output grew by 7.2 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, including 11.7 percent in crop production and 3.5 percent in livestock production,” the minister added. “This shows that the made investments, the conducted reforms, the subsidies granted to the farmers, and scientific approach to the agriculture are yielding results, as well as increase the interest of manufacturers in the sphere."

The minister said that silkworm breeding in Azerbaijan has a long tradition and history and also has great potential.

“In connection with the development of this sphere, the important tasks have been set before the ministry,” Karimov added.

"Sericulture is a traditional sphere in the Azerbaijani economy,” the minister added. “In Soviet period, Azerbaijan ranked second after Uzbekistan in silk production and first - in the quality of the produced silk. Our main goal is to restore this tradition and increase productivity in this sphere."

Karimov emphasized that the individuals who are engaged in cocoon production receive a subsidy in the amount of five manat ($2.9) for every kilogram of cocoon supplied to the processing enterprises.

"Some 4.5 million mulberry seedlings were purchased by Azerbaijan from China in 2016-2019 to strengthen the forage base of cocoon production," the minister said.

“These seedlings are distributed free of charge among the districts involved in cocoon growing,” Karimov said. “In accordance with the investment program of 2019, the construction of drying chambers with a capacity of 200 tons and incubation departments with a capacity of 120 square meters is under completion in Zardab, Fizuli, Barda, Agsu and Zagatala districts. The individuals involved in cocoon growing in the country receive comprehensive state support."