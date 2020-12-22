Azerbaijan discloses amount of damage caused by Armenia by exporting its mineral water

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Armenians caused damage to Azerbaijan in the amount of 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion) by using the mineral waters of Kalbajar district, Head of Department of the Institute of Geography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, PhD in geography Mirnukh Ismayilov said, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

“The Armenians exported the mineral water of Azerbaijan as domestically produced water,” Ismayilov said. “The income received by Armenia from our gold and mercury deposits is many times more than the profit from the export of water.”

"The potential of the natural resources of Kalbajar district creates ample opportunities for its economic development,” head of the department said. “To implement reconstruction and restoration projects on the territory, it is extremely important to carry out the landscape planning, taking into account the relief and natural conditions.”

“Proceeding from the high-mountainous location of Kalbajar district, better results can be achieved in animal husbandry than in agriculture,” Ismayilov added.