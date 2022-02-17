Azerbaijani Ministry comments on protest of truck drivers in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

Trend:

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a statement on the protest of truck drivers in Baku, when four TIR trucks blocked the road at the Heydar Aliyev avenue in the city, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"It should be noted that when issuing "Permit Forms", the current demand of carriers for these forms and the volume of international traffic carried out by them in previous periods is examined. Work in this direction is ongoing, and special electronic software for managing the issuance of permits will soon be launched. The goal is to maintain fairness in the permitting process and to make it easier for carriers to access permits," the ministry said.

Will be updated