Joint venture established within “Digital Silk Way” project

AzerTelecom continues implementation of the “Digital Silk Way” fiber-optic infrastructure project connecting Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan.

As part of the large-scale Digital Silk Way project, which consists of European, Azerbaijani and Asian segments, the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line project is also being implemented along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The operators of this Asian segment of the project - AzerTelecom from the Azerbaijani side and Transtelecom from the Kazakh side – have established “Caspian Fiber Optic Company” joint venture responsible for the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic cable line.

The international consulting companies have already conducted a preliminary technical survey of the seabed. The technical specifications for the project have been developed, and the bidding process for the vendor selection has been completed. Also, the layout of cable routes and the location of cable stations to be built on the shores of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been identified. The construction work is expected to be completed in two years. Realization of the subsea cable system is carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement. The cable line along the seabed will measure 380 km, while the data transmission capacity will exceed 16 terabit/s.

The implementation of the Azerbaijani segment of the “Digital Silk Way” project, which will connect the Asian part to Europe, is also underway. AzerTelecom, in cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, implements construction of fiber-optic cable lines in the northern, southern, and western directions along the country’s railway protection zone.

The fiber-optic cable and other technical equipment required for the project have been supplied. The construction of 110 km (more than 10%) out of a cable network with a total length of more than 1000 km has already been completed. Construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.

International consulting companies such as Detecon Consulting, DLA Piper, Axiom, PwC and others. are also involved in different phases of the project.

The realization of project will make a further contribution to the international reputation of Azerbaijan, the business environment, economic development indicators and the country’s position in international rankings. It will also ensure the transfer of multi-terabit data volume between Asia and Europe.

“Digital Silk Way” project was named as one of the five best strategic infrastructure projects in Asia at the Global Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum held in 2020 in the United States.

AzerTelecom, part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies, is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan connecting the country with the global Internet network.