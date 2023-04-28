Bank Respublika was awarded the "RBI STP Quality Award 2022" by Raiffeisen Bank (R) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Bank Respublika, one of the leading banks in the country, establishing successful cooperation with international financial institutions, was awarded a prestigious award by Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

Bank received the “RBI STP Quality Award 2022” from Raiffeisen Bank International for the quality and speed of commercial payments and bank transfers.

The STP (Straight-Through Processing) is considered the main indicator of the quality of payment processing. Compliance with formatting standards allows to make payments automatically without manual processing, which guarantees the fastest execution of payment orders.

The award of this prestigious award is yet another clear confirmation of the quality of Bank’s international payments. Bank Republika offers its clients comprehensive financial services, including international settlements in major currencies. The wide network of correspondent accounts allows the bank's clients to make qualitative payments .

Bank Respublika - was established in 1992 and is one of the five leading banks in Azerbaijan. The bank's shareholders include Germany's largest financial institution - Sparkassen International Development Trust (a member of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe financial group). The bank has one of the highest international ratings in the banking sector of Azerbaijan - a rating of "B3" with a "Positive" outlook from Moody's.