BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A cargo airport will be built in the Alat FEZ of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Valeh Alasgarov said at the second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

"The airport will start operating no later than the first quarter of 2026. At the first stage, its capacity will be 500,000 tons per year, and with further gradual increase it will reach 1.1 trillion tons per year," Alasgarov said.

